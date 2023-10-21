School shooting threat in Petaluma investigated

Petaluma City School district authorities are working with law enforcement to assess a school shooting threat left in a high school bathroom.

Petaluma High School administrators were alerted to the threat Friday, Principal Giovanni Napoli told parents in a message sent to parents late Friday afternoon.

He said that “a threatening message written on the bathroom wall … was directed toward three specific students.”

A relative of a Petaluma High School student provided a photograph of a handwritten message: scrawled in what looked like a black Sharpie on a tiled wall next to a toilet paper dispenser, it said — “Date: Monday, 10/23/23 is the day I kill.” It identified three students by name and said: “I’m going to shoot up the school. So watch out Monday.”

Napoli, in his message to parents, said that the district is working with Petaluma police — who did not respond Friday or Saturday to calls seeking comment and information — and “is pursuing any and all leads, including interviews with several students we suspect are responsible” for the threat.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said on Saturday: “The investigation is ongoing and we will have an update for parents before school” on Monday.

Harris said that high school students had been interviewed as part of the investigation but declined further comment.

In March, the high school and district administrators confronted a similar situation when a string of messages posted in a shared Google Doc in a class included a threat of sexual assault directed at a student and the threatened use of an assault rifle on campus.

Information about how that situation, which also included a police investigation, was resolved was not immediately available Saturday.

