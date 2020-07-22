Petaluma schools prepare for virtual back-to-school

After dozens of hair-pulling hours, the 60 teachers and staff charged with crafting Petaluma City Schools’ reopening plan reached a decision late last week: the school year will begin online.

The county’s second-largest district made the call just one day before Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that all schools in counties on the state COVID-19 watchlist – which includes Sonoma County – are prohibited from offering classroom instruction.

“If things had been calmer and the data supported us coming back, we would have started in the hybrid model, but we’re ready to go with distance learning,” District Superintendent Gary Callahan said. “It’s all just happening very fast and furiously.”

Friday’s decision by Gov. Newsom to close schools in all 32 counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist requires counties stay off the list for 14 consecutive days. Petaluma’s largest school district had been considering a hybrid model where students could choose to either come back to the classroom part time or start the year with full-time distance learning.

While the district’s decision to offer only distance learning dovetailed with Friday’s announcement, details over just how long this method of instruction will remain in place is still up in the air. Callahan said the Board of Education will begin to discuss future plans for transitioning into an in-classroom hybrid model at their July 28 meeting next week.

The state order applies to all public and private schools in the Petaluma-area, including the large east side districts of Old Adobe and Waugh as well as St. Vincent de Paul. The Catholic primary and secondary schools had hoped to reopen, and St. Vincent de Paul High School Principal Patrick Daly attended a forum at the White House on school reopening.

Petaluma City School District serves approximately 7,400 students across 7 elementary schools, 2 junior high schools, 2 high schools, 1 continuation school, 2 charter and 2 alternative high schools. The district is also responsible for the South County Consortium, providing special education for all Petaluma districts.

Petaluma City School District’s campuses on the year-round calendar, Mary Collins at Cherry Valley and Penngrove Elementary, virtually went back to school July 16, with an August 12 start date for the remaining schools on a traditional schedule.

With distance learning a looming reality for an indeterminate amount of time, Callahan said instruction will be more rigorous and focused than it was in the spring.

Petaluma Federation of Teachers President Sandra Larsen, who represents roughly 440 teachers across the district, said the creation of a more “robust” curriculum has been a priority in discussions held over the summer. However, it also represents a colossal shift for teachers, the majority of whom had never experienced virtual education before March.

“I finished my 27th year last year, and nothing threw me like last spring did. It’s like we all became new teachers again,” Larsen said. “It’s heartbreaking to not be in the classroom, and I know starting with distance learning is not what everyone wants, but safety is the biggest thing to consider here.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)