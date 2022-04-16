Schools won’t require COVID vaccines in 2022-23

Sonoma County K-12 schools will not require students to have a COVID vaccine until July 2023 at the earliest, since the California Department of Public Health reaffirmed on Thursday night that the requirement will come only after the federal Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes a vaccine for children.

Federal officials still haven’t provided a timeline for when it might issue such approval, so as the end of the 2021-22 academic year draws closer, the window that districts and schools have to prepare is closing further, stated Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steven D. Herrington in a press release issued on Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom decided not to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the 2022-23 school year, given the challenges that school would face to comply with a mandate for a vaccine that continues to be given under an emergency-use authorization.

As a result, the CDPH Indicated that the earliest a vaccinated would be mandated for schools is July 1, 2023.

“These decisions are the right thing to do for our school communities, which in Sonoma County have struggled with distance learning and evolving pandemic-related safety measures, as well as lost days of instruction due to natural disasters over the past five school years,” Herrington stated in the release. “Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, and to limit the severity of cases that develop. But with more than half of our youngest students not fully vaccinated and with some families hesitant to embrace COVID-19 immunizations, the effort to ensure our students and families are protected should be considered carefully, and not with haste.”

