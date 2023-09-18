Petaluma police officers responding to reports of a merchandise theft at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets recovered an unregistered firearm, ammunition and drugs when they found after stopping two suspects in the case, authorities said.

Officers got a report from a footwear store, later identified as Famous Footwear, at 3:05 p.m. Thursday regarding several people who took off with alleged stolen property and fled from the outlet center on Petaluma Boulevard North in a red Buick sedan.

Officers searching for the vehicle later saw a car that matched the description pulling into the Petaluma Gateway Center on the south end of town, about 2½ miles away.

Police said one officer spotted drug paraphernalia in the car in plain view, prompting a search that yielded merchandise from the footwear store, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as a firearm in a shoulder bag on the floor below the back seat, where one of the suspects was seated.

That suspect was identified as Jaewon Hwang, 43, of San Rafael.

During a search of a second suspect, Taylor Jones, 31, also of San Rafael, police said they found more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The pair was booked into the Sonoma County jail for suspected petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of suspected methamphetamine and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Neither individual was still listed among the jail’s inmates Sunday.

Three other people in the car were not arrested, police said.

