Editor’s Note: Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to acknowledge the contributions of Americans with roots in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The mid-month start date coincides with the independence date of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua from Spanish colonial rule. Mexico’s independence day is celebrated Sept. 16. This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we profile a local Latino business owner.

Digner Rivas, 34, was ready for a rebirth when he started Eden SF Prints and Embroidery.

“I just wanted to go sober and start this business,” he said as he leaned forward from atop a stool inside his print and embroidery business.

Rivas is self-taught. The shop is filled with color: rows of hats, stacks and racks of printed clothing, open boxes of screen print plates slathered with dried paint.

He said he had a near-death experience induced by alcoholic pancreatitis – swelling of the pancreas from years of heavy alcohol consumption – that left him in the ICU for 15 days in March 2020.

Less than a year later, in February 2021, while working full-time with his uncle at Rivas Concrete, he started his new business. Its bread and butter is “Anything that’s basically advertising your business,” from screen printing, apparel embroidery, or direct transfer film printing to business cards, he said.

He moved into his new location at 304 Petaluma Blvd. S. in August of that year.

The business is nothing less than “a dream come true” for Rivas, who immigrated to the U.S. when he was 6½ years old.

“I thought that I was just going to be in Guatemala for the rest of my life as a kid,” he said. He still remembers the shock he felt when he arrived in the U.S. and met his parents in California for the first time.

Today, “I’m going after that American dream,” he said.

Born in Eden Palestina de Los Altos, Guatemala, the namesake for his business, Rivas’ original intention was to be a clothing designer and print clothing for his own brand.

“That was mainly why I wanted to start this. But now I basically print for other people, which is fun, interesting, because I get to work with businesses that I kind of grew up seeing around when I was growing up, and I get to work with a lot of local artists,” he said.

There are plenty of artistic touches around his shop. A driver on Petaluma Boulevard South might spot a quetzal – a colorful twin-tailed bird and the national bird of Guatemala – painted on the side of the building by Jonny Hirschmugl. Another quetzal dominates a wall inside the shop, too.

“They’re so vibrant,” Rivas said. "It’s just like a happy environment. And when you come to me that's what I want you to feel ... a lot of good vibes.“

Rivas credits his uncle, who he said built his concrete business as an immigrant with a third-grade education, as an inspiration. Rivas’ uncle always told him he would be a business owner, he said.

Another important figure is his brother, Nelson Rivas Jr., who handles the business’ finances.

Rivas estimates that close to 80% of his clients are Petaluma-based, with some as far away as Oklahoma and Ohio. Some local businesses he’s worked with include Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co., Sax’s Joint, Electric Oni Tattoo and Marin Sanitary Service, he said.

"I think Petaluma is filled with a lot of talent. A lot of great small businesses with huge opportunities,“ he said.

Many nights he sits back and reflects on how much has changed in the last three years since that painful hospital stay where he clung to life.

“I look around and I really (tell) myself, ‘It's really happening. ... It's working. Whatever I'm doing, it's working.’”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.