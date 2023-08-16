Petaluma police warned residents to keep away Tuesday as they surrounded a Petaluma Transit center on N. McDowell Boulevard, then evacuated a McDonald’s restaurant a few blocks away, in their effort to arrest a bus driver suspected of lewd behavior with a child under 18.

Lloyd Robinson, 41, of Rohnert Park, was eventually arrested at around 1:20 p.m. by Petaluma police during their investigation into allegations of lewd behavior with a minor, the department announced Tuesday evening.

Having obtained an arrest warrant, authorities first put their focus on the transit center in the 500 block of N. McDowell Boulevard after “Probable cause was developed to arrest Lloyd Robinson … a contract employee with Petaluma Transit as a bus driver,” police said. An arrest warrant had been obtained at that time, they said.

“Upon police arrival Robinson was thought to have possibly fled the building as he was no longer in the area he was last known to be,” said police, who set up a perimeter around the building before receiving information that he may be inside a nearby McDonald’s at 103 N McDowell Blvd.

“Other police units responded to the restaurant and, based on the information received, felt Robinson had barricaded inside,” police said. “The Petaluma Police Department’s Crisis Response Unit responded to the scene. The restaurant was evacuated, ultimately searched and it was determined Robinson was not inside. Shortly thereafter police learned Robinson was hiding in the original building where he was first observed.”

Police soon after reached the suspect by his phone, and Robinson surrendered to authorities without incident, police said. He was taken to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of violating penal code 647.6, which is technically described as “annoying/molesting a child under 18 years of age,” and is currently being held there on $50,000 bail.

Authorities did not provide details on Robinson’s case.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.