Tuesday’s wet weather — the first significant rainfall of the season — and another storm in the offing have significantly reduced the danger of catastrophic wildfire this year, letting local firefighters, emergency officials and residents rest a little easier.

The latest rainfall, along with another storm expected on Sunday, could bring Santa Rosa fire officials to declare the end of fire season as early as next week.

“For us locally, in Santa Rosa, our threat of a damaging wildfire has been significantly reduced based on current conditions,” said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Regional fire officials are also breathing a sigh of relief, though they are not yet ready to declare the end of fire season. After three years of drought, no one is letting their guard down.

“This storm system has definitely given us a reprieve,” said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls. “The Santa Rosa Plain got about a quarter-inch of rain, so we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Nicholls said Cal Fire staffing in the area remains at “peak fire season” levels, though some some aircraft have been released to the agency’s maintenance center at McLellan Airbase near Sacramento.

The potential for fire, as measured by Cal Fire “burn indices,” is currently below the maximum values but above average for this time of year, Nicholls said. Those indices, known as the “energy release component,“ take into account drought conditions and the moisture of fuel on the landscape that’s available to burn, he added.

The local wildfire outlook has been on somewhat of a rollercoaster this season, which saw a record-breaking heat wave in early September followed by a light rainstorm in the middle of the month. Burn indices dropped after that September stormfront, but dry weather in late September and early October once again put the region at high risk of wildfire.

This week’s rain, along with the cooler weather that led up to it, has fire officials hoping for another year without the sort of devastating wildfires seen in recent years.

“We’re better today than in early October,” Nicholls said.

Nevertheless, the cumulative effect of years of drought has built up in a tinder-dry landscape with dying and diseased forests.

Christopher Godley, director of Sonoma County’s emergency services division, said it’s going to take a lot more than one storm to completely dry out the parched and dead vegetation that fuels wildfires. Though such fuel might be wet on the outside, it remains extremely dry at its core, he said.

He welcomed the change in weather pattern, which reduces the window in which three main drivers of catastrophic wildfires — high temperatures, low humidity and high winds — can coalesce this year.

“The combination of those things occurring is reduced now,” he said. “We never quite let our guard down...never quite take our eye off the ball and all it takes is one significant weather event,” he said.

Godley pointed to last year’s Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado, which erupted in late December, destroying more than 1,100 homes. The blaze was fueled by high winds, dry conditions from a particularly warm, dry summer and fall, as well as a lack of winter snow.

The Santa Rosa Plain got between 0.1 and 0.2 inches, less than the quarter inch that was expected, though scattered showers are still expected through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dalton Behringer, a weather service meteorologist, said he does not believe this rainfall signals the immediate end of fire season.

Tuesday’s rain is, he said, indicative of a shift in the weather pattern signaling the beginning of the chillier, wetter season. However, he hesitated proclaiming the end of fire season because the area is still in a deep drought.

Updated rainfall totals as of 3 PM. Most of the rain has exited the area, but could see some lingering, isolated showers through tomorrow.



If driving on the roads, use caution as there have been reports of roadway flooding. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qmi8LtRvxw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 1, 2022

Behringer said the “welcome rain” clearly puts a damper on fire season. “But in terms of the overall drought, it’s just a drop in the bucket,” he added.

The area needs about three to four more storms in a row in order to make a meaningful difference in the drought situation, he said.

Glen Ellen firefighters were busy Tuesday shifting their deployment of machinery from strictly fire-based response to the type of brush maintenance work that fire crews often perform in the off-season.

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents Sonoma Valley, said she was greatly relieved by the “drizzle” that came into the region Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can breathe a sigh of relief for this year while still working on vegetation management projects,” Gorin said.

Nicholls, the Cal Fire division chief, said that with the favorable weather patterns, the state fire agency can begin to focus on maintenance of some of the locally based air tankers. On Monday, one of two Grumman S2 Air Attack planes was transferred to Cal Fire’s airstrip at the former McClellan Air Force Base.

On Monday, a small wildfire dubbed the Kalinda Fire started just before 4 p.m. north of Jenner and just east of Fort Ross was quickly contained to a little more than an acre with the help of the remaining S2 plane and the locally based Sonoma Air Attack 140, a twin-turboprop airplane, Nicholls said. The lack of the other S2 was not a hindrance, since Cal Fire was able to dispatch a third plane from McClellan within 20 minutes, he added.

#KalindaFire – Video of a Copter 104 drop earlier on the fire at 4:22 p.m. LATEST UPDATE (6:48 p.m.): Crews working in steep, difficult terrain. Firefighters will remain in the area until the fire is determined controlled. Latest containment remains approximately 90 percent. Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Monday, October 31, 2022

Peak wildfire season in recent years has grown in length, narrowing the amount of time over the winter available for doing routine maintenance on Cal Fire aircraft, he said. But Nicholls said peak fire season staffing will remain in place for now.

National Weather Service science officer Warren Blier said Tuesday that scattered rains are expected through Wednesday. Conditions are expected to dry out Thursday and into the weekend, with the possibility of rain returning to the area on Sunday.

