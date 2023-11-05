Sebastopol authorities search for wolf hybrid after sighting

Authorities are urging people to use caution Sunday after a wolf hybrid was spotted in the morning along a roadway on the east outskirts of the city.

A witness reported last seeing the animal walking south of the Highway 12 bridge, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told Sebastopol police on Sunday.

Personnel from the two departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol and North Bay Animal Services began a search for the wolf, which is described as dark gray or black with yellow eyes.

If residents spot the animal, authorities advise that they not go near it. Instead, they should note its direction of travel and then contact law enforcement.

People may call 911 or the Sebastopol police at 707-829-4400, the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 707-428-2002 or North Bay Animals Services at 707-762-6227,

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as details become available.

