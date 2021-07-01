Sebastopol camp counselor arrested in child porn investigation

A Sebastopol camp counselor was arrested Wednesday in a child pornography investigation, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Robles, 36, of Richmond was taken into custody at the Trackers Bay camp on Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol.

Robles was booked into Contra Costa County’s Martinez jail on allegations of possessing child porn and released within several hours on a citation, authorities said.

Investigators with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the federal Department of Homeland Security searched Robles’ home earlier in the day.

“During the search, they learned that Robles is currently a camp counselor employed by Trackers Bay in Berkeley,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a Facebook post announcing the arrest. “They also discovered he is supervising and had access to juvenile campers in Sonoma County.”

Sheriff’s detectives helped locate Robles at the west county camp.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who has information about the case to call the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Unit at 707-565-8290 or Department of Homeland Security Investigation tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

Check back for more on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.