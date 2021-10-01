Sebastopol coffee cart owner to retire after 27 years at same spot

The owner of the popular Cheeko’s Corner coffee cart will serve his last cup of Joe on Saturday.

Steve Powers, who has run the business at Pacific Market in Sebastopol for 27 years, will be honored at a small ceremony by city and Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce dignitaries at 11 a.m. Friday.

“It’s an end of an era,” said Steve Gallagher, Powers’ good friend and the architect of the planned send-off. “I grew up in Santa Rosa and there used to be all these mom and pop businesses. And they’ve mostly been replaced by chains. And I think Steve and Cheeko’s Corner are reminiscent of that era. He’s a wonderful, wonderful guy, and we’re really going to miss him.”

The congenial, bearded Powers has been serving up coffee since 1994, after moving to Sonoma County in 1993. The Seattle transplant, with an associate of science degree in landscaping and horticulture, worked as a gardener for 20 years, including for Korbel Winery.

He took a year off, then decided to try the coffee cart business as a way to make a living. At the time there was only one coffeehouse in town. His professional cart, which offered a variety of coffee drinks, including espresso, was a novelty back then.

”Now there’s a dozen or more coffee establishments in and around Sebastopol,” Powers pointed out.

Things went smoothly for Cheeko’s Corner for many years. But recent events gave Powers pause. He said the pandemic “really threw my business for a loop. I closed up for a few weeks at the start and after I opened up again, business never came back.”

He had to let a part-time assistant go and reduce operating hours, he said.

At age 74, Powers’ retirement was probably coming soon anyway, but he said he hadn’t made a plan. Then at the end of July he spontaneously decided “ ‘I think I’ll just retire.’ And after I said it, it seemed right,” said Powers, who lives in Graton.

His plan was to unplug his espresso machine at the end of August, but some urged him to stay a little longer, at least until the end of the year. So he compromised with Oct. 2 as his last day.

Powers said “it’s been amazing how many people came out of the woodwork” to congratulate him and mourn his departure.

Gallagher, of Guerneville, wrote a letter to the chamber extolling Powers’ generous nature and the “Cheers” vibe of the business.

“It was cash only, and it was not unusual for people to tell him they didn’t have any cash, and he’d say, ‘Pay me when you can.’ People were amazed that someone would say something like that,” said Gallagher, who only met Powers three years ago but now visits the cart every day.

Usually people would return later, pay him and give him a tip, he said. “And Steve would take that tip and say, ”The next three drinks are free.“ There was often a lively group of people discussing the news of the day while sipping their coffee, something ”you don’t see at Starbucks, where everyone’s looking at their computer,“ Gallagher said.

Twenty-seven years ago, Powers said he was “petrified. I’d worked as a gardener, and I’m somewhat of an introvert.” He came up with the name “Cheeko’s” as a play on the Hispanic name Chico, and at the time there was a yellow-crowned Amazon parrot making a name for itself in popular culture.

A big milestone came five years after he rolled his cart over to the store; Pacific Market built a kiosk for Powers, his cart and his caged parrot. It was decorated with images of the yellow bird.

“I was freezing ... and I could glass myself off and serve coffee from there,” he said.

Health inspectors decided the bird had to go at some point, he said.

Powers said he’s grown into the job “and it’s been wonderful meeting and knowing these folks” over the years. “To be exposed to that level of township, being a part of the community, has just been invaluable for me.”

Last year, through Cheeko’s Corner, Powers met “the absolute love of his life,” Gallagher said, a woman named Helen Huss. He also adopted a Norwich terrier. Now the couple is planning to rent a camper and take road trips.

“It’s a Hollywood ending,” said Gallagher, a retired production manager for Broadway plays. “Everything is falling in place for him. I’m really happy we can send him off and make a big fuss.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.