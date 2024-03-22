A Petaluma traffic stop for a false registration tab Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a Sebastopol man who police say had multiple packages of methamphetamine ready for sale, along with stolen debit cards and California IDs in his vehicle.

Just before midnight Wednesday evening, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5000 block of Montero Way for displaying a false registration tab, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6703775&lat=38.2746319&z=18">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The officer discovered that the license plates on display were not assigned to that vehicle, and that its registration had been expired since 2013.

The car’s driver was identified as Todd Shipley, 60, of Sebastopol, whose car was subsequently towed “in accordance with the appropriate tow authority,” according to the release.

Police say that during a search of Shipley’s vehicle, officers found multiple individual packages of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat, and that more were found on him that “appeared to be packaged for sale.”

In total, police found 90.8 grams of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, misappropriated debit cards and California IDs.

“Shipley was ultimately arrested on multiple violations, which included possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of property,” according to the news release.

Shipley was booked into Sonoma County jail, but as of Friday was not in custody, according to jail records.

