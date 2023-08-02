Man killed in head-on crash involving moving van in Petaluma

A Sebastopol man was killed Tuesday night after a moving van crashed into the vehicle he was driving and two other cars in east Petaluma, authorities said.

Napa California Highway Patrol officers responded 7 p.m. to the crash on State Route 116, east of Old Adobe Road.

A large Freightliner box van, heading east, drifted into the westbound lanes and struck the three passenger vehicles, CHP officer Jaret Paulson said.

The other two drivers suffered minor to moderate injuries. One of them ― a woman who drove a 2018 Jeep Patriot ― was taken in an ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

The moving van driver was not injured.

The van’s driver, for unknown reasons, went over two yellow solid lines into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a 2016 Lexus IS200. The van continued east in the westbound lane and collided head on with a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and then hit the Jeep.

The Camaro driver suffered fatal injuries, Paulson said. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The man will be identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after his family has been notified.

CHP closed State Route 116 from Old Adobe Road to Watmaugh Road for about five and a half hours after the collision to conduct their investigation and clear the area.

Investigators are still working to identify the cause of the crash, though it does not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Napa CHP at 707-699-6300.

