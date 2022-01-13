Sebastopol police officers describe scene of deadly 2019 traffic stop

On the second day of testimony in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount, prosecutors introduced two Sebastopol police officers who provided assistance during the 2019 traffic stop that ended in the death of David Ward.

Former Sebastopol Police officer Ethan Stockton and Sgt. Andrew Bauer told jurors about the danger they felt during the early hours of Nov. 27 as they pursued a vehicle that had been reported carjacked.

Ward, the owner of the car, was behind the wheel. He’d recovered the car himself, but had failed to tell authorities it was no longer stolen.

He led Stockton, Bauer and Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Little on a chase through west county that ended when Little rammed his car to a stop near his Bloomfield home.

Stockton and Bauer testified that when the vehicle was stopped they pointed their guns at Ward, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

According to video from Stockton’s and Bauer’s body-worn cameras, which was played for the jury, Ward did not comply with police orders to keep his hands up, and when Blount arrived at the scene the confrontation with Ward became physical.

Although Stockton and Bauer were involved in the deadly encounter, Deputy District Attorneys Robert Waner and Robert Rasp presented them as credible officers who acted reasonably and in line with their training.

Prosecutors contend Blount failed to follow proper police protocol, which led to the death of Ward.

Blount’s defense attorneys, however, argue that his actions were warranted given the dangerous nature of this high-risk traffic stop.

Nevertheless, under prosecution questioning, Bauer said he was trained to “approach (high-risk traffic stops) cautiously and carefully for (his) sake and the sake of everyone involved.”

He described the steps that should be taken once a chase has ended and how an officer should keep a certain amount of distance between himself or herself and a suspect.

Though Bauer and Stockton were in the same circumstances that morning as Blount, prosecutors said, their actions were very different from the former deputy’s.

Blount approached Ward’s car nearly immediately after arriving on the scene, his gun drawn and his finger on the trigger, officials said. Attempting unsuccessfully to pull Ward through the car window, Blount then struck the man, bashed his head against the window frame and put him in a now-banned carotid hold as Little stunned him, according to the prosecution.

Once Ward fell unconscious, the two Sebastopol police officers pulled him from the passenger side, their bodycams showed.

When Waner asked Stockton to explain removing Ward that way rather than through the window as Blount had tried, the man responded, “That method didn’t seem to be working at that time.”

Both Stockton and Bauer said they had never pulled a suspect through a car window.

Prosecutors’ questions also outlined how some of Blount’s actions depicted in the footage could have put the other officers in greater danger. When Blount arrived and approached Ward’s window, gun drawn, it required all of the other officers to move in closer.

In his bodycam footage, Stockton is shown moving from a distance of around 20 feet from Ward to right in front of Ward’s hood for a better angle as Blount closed in.

“I was trying to avoid having myself between the two deputies and the suspect,” said Stockton.

In cross-examination, defense attorneys Harry Stern and Andrew Ganz contended that the circumstances justified Blount’s actions.

Their questions prompted the witnesses to focus on the elements of the Nov. 27 incident that were different from a “textbook” or “garden variety” high-risk traffic stop and therefore necessitated Blount to take a more aggressive approach.

Ward was not complying with orders, Stockton and Bauer explained, and had fled from authorities multiple times. When Ward finally did stop on a road in Bloomfield that was on a hill, it put pursuing officers at a positional disadvantage, Stockton said, as Ward’s car was on higher ground.

The narrow and dark rural road was also not an ideal place for a traffic stop.

Each decision all four responding law enforcement officers made in this unfriendly context was “a tactical choice,” Stern said.

“People just assess the situation, put themselves in the best place tactically, based on a reservoir of common training,” he added. “That’s the way things work — you improvise, you make decisions, you adjust, because not everything is textbook.”

The defense also asked Stockton and Bauer if they were afraid Ward was armed with a gun that he could use from his position in the driver’s sea, and if their car doors and vests were not sufficient protection from a bullet.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Blount is charged with assault by a peace officer. He faces a potential prison sentence of six years.

Testimony in his trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.