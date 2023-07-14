When the year’s first heat wave hit the North Bay earlier this month, many local residents waited until the last minute to buy an air conditioner.

Sales of air conditioners tripled at Friedman’s Home Improvement stores during the July 4 holiday weekend, said Friedman’s spokeswoman Carolyn Waters.

It’s likely to be a similar rush this weekend, when temperatures are again expected to soar into the triple digits across a wide swath of California, including inland parts of the North Bay and wider North Coast.

“Because it’s been such a temperate spring and summer, people are just not thinking of it,” Waters said, adding that there’s been no noticeable rush so far on the purchase of air conditioners, fans, misters and umbrella stands.

Manufacturing supply chain issues that plagued many industries throughout the pandemic and its aftermath are, for the moment, not an issue, she said. But that could easily change as the summer drags on.

The latest heat wave is caused by a high pressure system that’s making it’s way westward and a little northward across the nation, stretching across a wide swath of the West, Midwest and South.

The severe heat, which some forecasters were referring to this week as a “heat dome,” led the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for much of the North Bay and North Coast.

The hottest temperatures are expected to hit Sonoma County and surrounding areas Saturday and Sunday, with some highs topping 100 degrees — and reaching as high as 108 in northern Sonoma County and parts of Mendocino and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said there are currently no red flag warnings signaling extreme fire risk for the weekend, although it could get a little breezy Sunday evening at higher elevations and mountain ridge tops.

McCorkle said an upper-level high pressure system that’s currently over much of the southwestern United States and northern Mexico is making it’s way west and slightly north.

In downtown Santa Rosa, highs are expected to reach 91 on Friday and then 98 on both Saturday and Sunday. Cloverdale is expected to hit 101 on Friday, 106 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

Calistoga in Napa County will hit 96 Friday and 102 on both Saturday and Sunday. Ukiah will reach 108 and 107 on Saturday and Sunday.

And the region won’t get a great deal of overnight relief, McCorkle said.

Santa Rosa’s nighttime temperatures this weekend will be around 60 degrees. Healdsburg and Cloverdale will drop to only 63 and 66, respectively. Ukiah will dip to 64 and 66 in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.

By Monday, temperatures should creep back down to normal for this time of year, which is in the mid-80s to low-90s in inland areas.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for smog for Friday, the second such alert for this year’s “smog season.”

The district said air quality is forecast to be unhealthy on Friday, with hot inland temperatures, along with motor vehicle exhaust from millions of vehicles, creating elevated concentrations of smog.

“We can help keep our air healthier by finding alternatives to driving alone, such as taking transit, biking or walking,” Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement.

Despite the Weather Service’s excessive heat warning, local cities and towns are not expected to open official cooling centers.

Kevin Thompson, Cloverdale assistant city manager, said the criteria for opening a city-run cooling center requires not only an excessive heat warning but also overnight low temperatures of 75 degrees or more.

“We just got off a call with the Weather Service and the overnight low predicted for Cloverdale is 63,” Thompson said. ”But we are watching it, so we could open it if we had to.“

Santa Rosa City Hall spokesman Lon Peterson said there are no plans to open a cooling center for the incoming heat wave, adding that the city has similar criteria to those adopted in Cloverdale for heat emergencies.

The criteria is as follows: When the Weather Service forecasts three consecutive days with temperatures above 95 degrees accompanied by night temperatures of 75 degrees or more; or a single day where the weather service forecasts a daytime temperature exceeding 100 degrees and declares a “heat risk level 3” of greater.

The Sonoma County has similar criteria for opening cooling centers.

Peterson said the Caritas Drop-In Center in downtown Santa Rosa provides air conditioning and water to people experiencing homelessness and will be open normal operating hours, which includes Saturdays 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.