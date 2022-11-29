Subscribe

Pair of semitruck crashes snarl Tuesday traffic in Petaluma

A big rig hauling animal feed overturned on Old Redwood Highway and a semi was involved in a collision on Lakeville Highway.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2022, 8:54AM
Updated 30 minutes ago

A semitruck carrying chicken feed toppled and spilled some of its contents Tuesday morning, prompting a nearly eight-hour closure of two westbound lanes of Old Redwood Highway at Highway 101 in Petaluma.

It was the first of two Petaluma crashes involving semitrucks on Tuesday.

In the second, a big rig collided with another vehicle on Lakeville Highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. No one was injured.

The crashes made for a busy day for police and other first responders.

“It’s just unusual to have two big rig collisions in the span of a few hours,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons.

In the morning crash, an 18-wheel truck was attempting to turn onto Petaluma Boulevard North from the offramp when it overturned about 7:43 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Some of the 70,000 pounds of organic feed in the truck spilled onto the roadway.

In addition to Petaluma police, Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, Petaluma Fire Department and a Sonoma County hazmat crew also responded to the scene.

The affected lanes reopened just before 4 p.m. Police initially planned to open the lanes around noon.

The big rig driver was able to exit the vehicle by kicking out the windshield, Lyons said. The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The police department is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Lakeville Highway crash occurred around 1 p.m, police said, when a westbound semitruck and trailer on Lakeville Highway struck another vehicle traveling the same direction near Casa Grande Road in southern Petaluma, closing the affected lane for several hours.

Lyons said officers arrived to the Lakeville Highway crash within 10 minutes, but due to the Old Redwood Highway crash, it was difficult to get large tow trucks to the scene promptly.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi and Petaluma Argus-Courier intern Emma Molloy contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette