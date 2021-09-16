Subscribe

Sen. Bill Dodd, California officials to address climate change in upcoming town hall

AMELIA PARREIRA
September 15, 2021, 6:30PM

State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is set to host a town hall with top state and conservation officials to address climate change as California faces an ongoing drought.

The event comes after the Legislature approved Dodd’s Senate Bill 109 in early September, which would create the Office of Wildfire Technology Research and Development to create and test new equipment to battle wildfires.

Those attending the panel discussion include Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources secretary, and Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Board.

The town hall is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 21. Residents can stream it live at Dodd’s website or Facebook page. The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY 91.3 FM.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

