Sen. Bill Dodd to address transportation in town hall

The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY 91.3 FM

North Bay Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall next week to address transportation challenges and present possible solutions in order to curb climate change effects.

The town hall, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 15, will feature Toks Omishakin, the newly appointed secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. Others set to speak include Alfredo Pedroza, Napa County supervisor and chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and Eddy Cumins, Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit general manager.

The event will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Dodd and his guests will take questions via email and phone.