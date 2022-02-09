Subscribe

Sen. Bill Dodd to address transportation in town hall

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 8, 2022, 4:24PM
How to attend

How to attend:

Streaming live audio: KSVY.org

Video:

https://sd03.senate.ca.gov

https://www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd

https://www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/

SonomaTV.org

The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY 91.3 FM

Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org

Call-in questions: 707-933-9133

North Bay Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall next week to address transportation challenges and present possible solutions in order to curb climate change effects.

The town hall, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 15, will feature Toks Omishakin, the newly appointed secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. Others set to speak include Alfredo Pedroza, Napa County supervisor and chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and Eddy Cumins, Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit general manager.

The event will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Dodd and his guests will take questions via email and phone.

