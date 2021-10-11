Subscribe

Sen. Bill Dodd to host town hall on state budget

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
October 11, 2021, 11:04AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Oct. 18 to provide an update on the road ahead for 2022, while also highlighting key areas from this year’s legislative session and budget.

Dodd will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and KQED California politics reporter Marisa Lagos.

The town hall, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 18, will be streamed on a variety of channels, including Dodd’s senate and Facebook pages, and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma.

Email questions to townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions to 707-933-9133.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette