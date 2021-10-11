Sen. Bill Dodd to host town hall on state budget

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Oct. 18 to provide an update on the road ahead for 2022, while also highlighting key areas from this year’s legislative session and budget.

Dodd will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and KQED California politics reporter Marisa Lagos.

The town hall, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 18, will be streamed on a variety of channels, including Dodd’s senate and Facebook pages, and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma.

Email questions to townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions to 707-933-9133.