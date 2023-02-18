Sen. Dodd bill targets sexual harassment on CSU campuses

A North Bay senator is proposing measures to target sexual harassment on California State University campuses, including Sonoma State University, where its former president and her husband were at the center of a scandal last year.

The office of Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa on Friday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 808 to improve oversight on campus investigations and require outcomes of settlements be posted on college websites and reported to lawmakers.

The bill is in response to multiple incidents within the CSU system, but Dodd’s spokesman, Paul Payne, said the senator took into account the scandal involving former SSU president Judy Sakaki.

“It further illustrates to us the need for these kind of changes we’re proposing,” Payne said. “It’s definitely one case that caused concern for the Senator.”

Sakaki, who became president in 2016, resigned in July after CSU paid a $600,000 settlement to a former SSU provost. The unannounced settlement was reached in January 2022 but only disclosed following a Press Democrat story in April.

The settlement resolved a retaliation claim related to sexual harassment complaints from female campus employees against Sakaki’s husband, education lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

Dodd and Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, both urged Sakaki to step down before Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, a Sacramento State administrator, was named interim president.

In a statement Friday, Dodd said “When it comes to sexual harassment or violence on our campuses, we must take swift action to investigate and hold those responsible to account. That accountability starts at the top, and this bill ensures college presidents and senior administrators do not escape it. Nor will they be allowed to sweep these cases under the rug.”

The bill will go to its first vote next month.

