Sen. Dodd claims moderate mantle

State Sen. Bill Dodd is dealing with a 300,000-acre wildfire burning in his district, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a grueling legislative session that just wrapped up in Sacramento with the last of his bills passing at 11:45 p.m. last Monday, 15 minutes before the deadline.

Fortunately for Dodd, he is not dealing with a tough reelection campaign. After winning a hard-fought election in 2016, Dodd, D-Napa, faces little opposition on the November ballot. His only challneger, Carlos Santamaria, a Napa Republican, ran a write-in campaign in the primary and received 1% of the vote.

Dodd, 64, has been a staple of North Bay politics for two decades. He spent 14 years as a Napa county supervisor before winning a seat in the State Assembly in 2014. He won his State Senate seat four years ago in a close election against Mariko Yamada, a progressive Democrat.

A former Republican turned moderate Democrat, Dodd said his establishment as a centrist has helped solidify his hold on the 3rd District that spans from Petaluma to Sacramento.

“I think people appreciate it,” he said. “A lot of people in the district are moderate. Like me, they are fiscally prudent but socially liberal.”

Dodd has spent much of his first Senate term dealing with wildfires in his district, including the Atlas fire in Napa County in 2017 and the Hennessey fire that is currently burning at Lake Berryessa. He authored legislation to help with wildfire recovery, and hold PG&E accountable for much of the destruction.

He said wildfires and climate change are intrinsically linked, and he sees the need to act on both fronts in the coming term.

“There’s no doubt in my mind these fires are climate induced,” he said. “We have to recognize we have a climate issue. We need better fuel management for our forests.”

If given another term, which would be his last in the Senate due to term limits, Dodd said he wants to work on affordable housing, homelessness and revamping the state’s recycling program.

He also wants to help the state recover from the coronavirus outbreak. He said he pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom in May to reopen many outdoor businesses, but that effort led to a spike in cases and another economic shutdown.

“Knowing what I know now, I would not have pushed so hard to reopen,” he said.

Santamaria has little name recognition but will likely receive votes from people who vote a Republican ticket. He did not respond to an email seeking comment. His website lists key issues as fighting homelessness, workforce development and supporting small businesses. He wants to help end the Democrats’ super majority hold on state government.

Without much campaigning to do, Dodd, who just wrapped up the legislative session Aug. 31, is looking forward to spending time with family — his 10th grandchild is on the way. Highlights of the legislative session include passage of a bill he co-authored to give newspapers a one-year extension to comply with a new gig worker law, a bill that was lobbied for by several media companies including Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Argus-Courier.

He is also proud of passing a bill that allows nurse-midwives to conduct routine services without the supervision of a doctor.

When the pandemic hit, Dodd tabled a bill he earlier introduced that would have added a toll to Highway 37 to pay for costly upgrades to the route.

“Talking about adding a fee when many were out of work was just not the right time in my book,” he said. “I do want to work on temporary solutions. The $3 billion fix is going to have to come later.”

