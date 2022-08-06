Series of crashes in Petaluma leads to DUI arrest

A woman was arrested and sent to the hospital for medical treatment Friday night after smashing her car into four other vehicles, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Piecing together the incident from eyewitness accounts, police say Kaytlyn Kiley initiated four separate collisions in eastern Petaluma before fleeing her car on foot, along with two passengers.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the police department’s account, a motorist driving westbound on Lakeville Highway noticed a vehicle approaching at a fast clip, then striking another car near the intersection with Browns Lane.

As the struck vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the road, the suspect passed the witness over double yellow lines and continued west, only to hit another vehicle on Lakeville at Frates Road. The driver continued on and crashed into two more vehicles, one at Lakeville and South McDowell Boulevard and the other at Casa Grande Road and South McDowell.

At that point, the three occupants of the erratic car fled on foot. The driver discarded clothing as she ran, police said, citing a witness.

Officers found Kiley on Filippini Way, near Crinella Drive. She appeared intoxicated and had sustained minor injuries from the traffic collisions, they said. Kiley was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Police were unable to locate the other two occupants of the vehicle.

Petaluma officers found three illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, they said. They did not immediately identify the narcotics or release Kiley’s age or city of residence.

As a result of their preliminary investigation, police believed Kiley to be under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. They arrested her for driving under influence, hit and run, and possession of a narcotic.

Anyone who witnessed the collisions is asked to contact Traffic Officer Dave Hutchinson at 707-778-4372.

