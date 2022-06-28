Fire along Highway 101 near Sonoma-Marin line causes traffic delays, SMART train suspension

A small wildfire burned more than 130 acres on Monday afternoon near the Sonoma and Marin county line along northbound Highway 101, triggering major traffic delays that included the closure of lanes and an hourlong suspension of SMART train service.

The blaze began as a series of three smaller fires that merged and together were 100% contained by 8 p.m. Todd Overshiner, battalion chief of the Marin County Fire Department, said the fire scorched about 135 acres in total.

There were no evacuations for the incident, which was first reported about 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of the community of San Antonio and the Redwood Landfill, according to Marin County officials.

Flames scorched a field where small patches of flames continued to burn Monday evening. A jackrabbit sprung across the ash and a tree stood with its branches burning before firefighters used a bulldozer to bring it down.

Northbound Highway 101 was down to one lane and at times shut down completely and there was a “huge backup” onto Highway 37, according to the county. “Do not attempt to travel North on 101 North of 37, if at all,” the county advised commuters.

SMART train service through Sonoma-Marin Narrows was suspended, the agency announced on Twitter about 5:30 p.m. Service was restored about an hour later.

One fire was reported east of the highway near the landfill. Another was shown by photos to be along the highway near the San Antonio Road exit.

By 8 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol. However, the off-ramp of the San Antonio exit remained closed until further notice.

A Cal Fire helicopter and air tanker assisted in the firefight.

No immediate cause was given for the fires, Overshiner said.

Weather conditions as of Monday afternoon included onshore winds from the west, but they were not strong enough to fuel extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in Novato were recorded at 10 to 15 mph along with a higher humidity level, said Warren Blier, a science officer for the weather service.

“This is not what we would consider our more worrisome fire conditions,” Blier said.

A separate fire burned Monday afternoon in western Sonoma County off Roblar and Canfield roads. One person was killed in the blaze, according to sheriff’s officials. The blaze grew to about 63 acres before it was fully contained by 6 p.m.

Its cause is under investigation.

