Sheriff watchdog seeks boost from Measure P

Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach formed in 2015, a reaction to the shooting death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez two years earlier. Lopez, who was shot in Santa Rosa by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy, was carrying an airsoft rifle designed to look like the real thing.

The IOLERO has since acted as a watchdog for the Sheriff’s Office, reviewing complaints against the law enforcement agency and making recommendations.

Supporters of the IOLERO say the watchdog lacks the tools needed to be effective. They want to give the agency teeth and have proposed Measure P on the November ballot to give the IOLERO more powers and funding.

Opponents say the measure is unnecessary and would take funding away from law enforcement.

Measure P, the Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance, is named after the former chef, nonprofit founder and member of the IOLERO advisory council, who died in 2019.

The measure would expand the oversight powers of the IOLERO to review complaints against the Sheriff’s Office. It would require the IOLERO director to be nationally certified and prohibit the removal of the director without a cause.

It would permit the IOLERO to review all manner of complaints, including those involving excessive force, violation of constitutional rights, sexual harassment and assault, and bias in policing. It would open up for investigation whistleblower complaints and racial profiling data. The IOLERO would have access to all sources of evidence, including body camera footage, witness statements and testimony.

Measure P would expand the Community Advisory Council from seven to 11 members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors while meeting diversity requirements. It would set the IOLERO annual budget at 1% of the total annual budget for the Sheriff’s Office, which would triple the watchdog agency’s budget, according to the county auditor.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett, who signed one of the ballot arguments in support of Measure P, said the measure would add a layer of accountability to the Sheriff’s Office, which responds to calls outside the city limits, including Penngrove.

“So many of the IOLERO recommendations haven’t been put in place because of push back from the Sheriff,” she said. “This really brings sunlight and transparency.”

Measure P faces stiff opposition from Sheriff Mark Essick and county law enforcement advocacy groups. A campaign called Transparent Sonoma in recent weeks has placed “No on P” signs around the county. The group, whose backers are not immediately clear, did no respond to an email sent to an address on their website or a Facebook message.

The Transparent Sonoma website claims, without evidence, that Measure P would defund the Sheriff’s Office.

“It defunds our deputies,” the site says. “We support independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office that is broad-based, community-wide and legally compliant. This isn’t the way to do it and it’s unconstitutional. It’s bad public policy rushed to the ballot in a purely political move.”

The ballot argument against Measure P is signed by Damien Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, and Mike Vail, president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Neither returned messages seeking comment.

In their argument, they claim Measure P would increase emergency response times, cut training and community policing programs and allow for “secret” investigations.

Sonoma County Supervisors unanimously placed the initiative on the ballot in August after a signature gathering effort was derailed by coronavirus pandemic. The issue was revitalized in the wake of national calls for police reform in the wake of recent deaths of Black people during interactions with police.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, while voting to place the measure on the ballot, said he is not supporting Measure P. He said he supports law enforcement oversight, but he said the board could bolster the IOLERO without a ballot measure. He is also worried about potential legal challenges should Measure P pass.

“I have issues with the measure. Politics played a role,” he said. “I don’t like the process. If it passes, so be it.”

