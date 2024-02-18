Sheriff’s office: K-9 sniffs out 10 pounds of meth in Lakeville traffic stop

The K-9 search took place near Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive in Petaluma.|
DON FRANCES
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
February 18, 2024, 2:59PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner uncovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine last week during a traffic stop near Lakeville Highway, leading to one arrest, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to a statement from sheriff’s office deputy PIO Rob Dillion, the incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, after the deputy conducted the traffic stop near Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive in Petaluma.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy learned the driver had a misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Mendocino County and was told there was a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle,” Dillion stated.

The deputy brought out the K-9, which searched the vehicle for narcotics and pointed to “dog treat boxes” and “a cat litter box” believed to contain drugs. Ultimately, 10 one-pound packages of methamphetamine were located, according to Dillion.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Angelina Gutierrez, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of felony transportation of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor arrest warrant. No bail was set and she was later released, Dillion said.

K-9 Deputy finds approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop. On Tuesday, February 13th, at...

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Thursday, February 15, 2024

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor