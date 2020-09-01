Shollenberger closed for dredging work

Shollenberger Park will be closed for up to three months, according to new details of the upcoming dredging project on the Petaluma River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this year funded the long overdue work to remove silt and sediment from the waterway and open the channel for recreational and commercial boat traffic.

In an email, Jason Beatty, director of public works, said the contractor, Pacific Dredging is expected to begin dredging on Sept. 4 and has 89 days to complete the work.

The contractor’s plan is to begin at Shollenberger Park and then work downstream towards San Pablo Bay to address some spots of shoaling along the channel. Then the contractor will shift to working from Shollenberger upstream and finish with the turning basin.

The dredge spoils will be pumped through a pipeline into the Shollenberger disposal site. The longest length of pipeline will be around14,000 feet when the dredge is working in the turning basin. The pipeline will be submerged for most of it’s length but marked with buoys.

At the disposal site in Shollenberger, a bulldozer and other equipment will be used to spread the material as needed and reposition the discharge pipe. The loop trail around Shollenberger will be closed for the duration of the project, to allow safe equipment access and to ensure the safety of the public, Beatty said.

There will be a second dredge that will be removing material from the channel in San Pablo Bay. This material will be loaded into a hopper barge, which will dispose of the material at a designated site in the bay.

A few small tender boats and tugboats will also be involved in the operation.

The contractor will be running two crews and is permitted to work 24 hours per day, seven days a week to complete the work.