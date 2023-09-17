Shop fire sends up smoke in rural area west of Petaluma

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon off Eucalyptus Road near Middle Two Rock Road, west of Petaluma.

Gold Ridge Fire Protection District Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary said initial reports that the blaze had spread to vegetation were unfounded.

He said the fire was contained to a detached garage and welding shop where someone had been working on cars and where the 3:51 p.m. blaze started. There was no damage to a nearby residential area.

There also were no reports of any injuries.

But the fire generated enough dark smoke to prompt multiple callers to report it to emergency dispatchers, he said.

Shepley-Cary said the incident was still sending up smoke around 4:30 p.m., but the fire had been brought under control, and crews were just cleaning up the area.

In addition to Gold Ridge, crews responded from Petaluma Fire, Rancho Adobe, Cal Fire and the Two Rock Coast Guard training center, Schroth-Cary said.

The California Highway Patrol helped with traffic control in the area.

