Shoreline superintendent leaves after five years

Shoreline Unified School District Superintendent Bob Raines has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year after five years as leader of the district. The district includes Bodega Bay School, Inverness Primary, Tomales Elementary West Marin School and Tomales High School.

Raines’ retirement marks the end of a 43-year career in public education throughout California. He has served as a classroom teacher, a special education teacher, a middle school vice principal, an elementary school principal (at West Marin School and in Santa Rosa), and a superintendent-principal in two different districts. He returned to Shoreline in 2016 as superintendent.

He also has held education leadership roles in local and state-wide organizations, including Schools for Sound Finance (Northern California Vice President), the California Association of Federally Impacted Schools (Northern California Director), and the Redwood Empire School Insurance Group (Executive Board President).

He regularly traveled to Sacramento and Washington, D.C. to provide a voice in favor of funding small school districts. When not working hard on behalf of Shoreline, Raines enjoys rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, spending time with his sons, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, and partaking in the culinary delights of West Marin, particularly the oysters.

“Shoreline is in a solid position,” Raines said. “The District Leadership is strong and united and the teaching and classified staff are working together, across grade levels and assignments, to provide a great program and educational opportunities for all of our students. I believe the next superintendent will be very fortunate to work at Shoreline.”

Shoreline’s Board President, Jill Manning Sartori said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Bob. His collaborative leadership style was a good fit for the district and his expertise in curriculum guided the district along a path of educational excellence. Every decision he made put students first. We are grateful for his stewardship to the district.”

She said Raines will continue to work with the board, the leadership team, and the dstrict staff to safely bring Shoreline’s students back to in-person learning this year, and to set the stage for continued success for Shoreline students.