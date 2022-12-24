‘Significant’ rain, wind storm coming to North Bay — but not until after Christmas

A big storm system headed to the Bay Area could bring several inches of rain, but not until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could cause a rapid rise of streams, creeks and rivers, as well as pooling of water on roadways and some localized flooding, said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“... It's time to get out and clean the storm drains off and get leaves and debris away from them, so that everything can properly drain,” Palmer said Saturday.

Rain is expected to begin Monday evening, Palmer said, and temperatures won’t dip too low.

Rivers forecast to be on the rise Tuesday and Wednesday as rain falls and watersheds drain. Here are two probabilistic graphs from @NWSCNRFC for the Russian and #BigSur rivers.#cawx pic.twitter.com/hwA5G21IL6 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 24, 2022

Palmer said the North Bay could get between 1½ inches to 3½ inches of rain, with some areas of higher elevation getting between 3 to 5 inches. Some localized areas, she said, could get as much as 7 or 8 inches.

The storm could also bring strong winds.

“This is definitely going to be a significant rain and wind storm,” she said.

Ahead of the storm, high temperatures through the weekend are forecast for the low to mid-60s, with lows in the 40s, a little warmer than usual, she said. And it’ll be dry for Christmas in the North Bay.

“We’ll be dry through Christmas and then start to see some maybe light hit-and-miss rain on Monday,” she said. “Monday evening it will definitely crank up, and then rain Monday night and Tuesday.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.