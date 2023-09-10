Sketch of SSU sexual assault suspect released

Authorities released a sketch this weekend of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred earlier this month on the Sonoma State University campus.

No arrests have yet been made and a search for the man believed responsible for the Sept. 3 attack in Rohnert Park is continuing, officials said.

The sketch, which clearly depicts the face of the alleged attacker, also contains additional descriptors of the man. Authorities say the assault took place in Tuscany Village, a university-run housing facility on the campus’ southeast side.

Sonoma State University police said in recent news release that the alleged attacker is a 19- to 22-year-old Hispanic or Latino man with an olive complexion, black hair, a goatee and stubble.

He has a freckle in his left eye, a mole next to his left nostril, and acne on the left side of his mouth that spans toward his left cheek.

He is possibly over 6 feet tall with a medium-to-heavy build.

The man has multiple tattoos, including a “reptilelike” mark on his right forearm and a tattoo with at least the number 198 on his left tricep.

Police did not mention whether the man is believed to be a student.

At the time of the assault, it was reported the attacker was wearing black cargo-style pants and a gray T-shirt with a picture of a sunset on the front and back. He also may have been carrying a black sweatshirt or hoodie.

SSU police have declined to release many details about the incident, including whether the person assaulted is a student. An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Sonoma State University Police at 707-664-4444.

