More rain and high surf are expected midweek in the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of about 1 inch of rain is expected, with slightly more in Sonoma County, said Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Coastal mountains could receive up to 2 inches before the storms fade by Wednesday afternoon.

Light scattered showers began early Tuesday in the North Bay and slowly picked up by the afternoon. Winds out of the south will accelerate up to 20 mph, peaking in the early evening.

There is a 10% to 20% chance scattered thunderstorms could begin popping up around 4 p.m. as showers grow heavier.

“Most of it will probably fall between sunset and midnight,” Flynn said, adding that the heavier rain is expected to taper off by about 2 a.m.

There could be some localized flooding in areas struck by a thunderstorm.

Some scattered showers will stick around early Wednesday, but they will quickly clear by midday.

“It’ll definitely be scattered showers. Some places may not get any after the sun comes up,” Flynn said. “In fact, by the end of the day there will probably be more sun than clouds.”

As rains decrease, waves along the Sonoma coast are expected to increase to heights of 19 to 23 feet. The weather service issued a high surf advisory from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

This storm follows on the heels of last week’s, which saw towering waves crash into North Bay beaches. Early last Thursday, the Bodega Bay buoy monitored by the National Weather Service recorded waves up to 28 feet, the second-highest waves recorded at that station since 2008.

“We had some high surf last week and it was pretty impactful ― some of the highest surf we have seen in a decade. This isn’t going to be that,” Flynn said. “This is going to be a more run-of-the-mill high surf advisory.”

“But it’s still hazardous at the beach,” he added, “especially in the ocean.”

Meteorologists are advising that beachgoers still stay off rocks and jetties and out of the water.

After Wednesday, conditions will likely remain clear until another potential storm pops up Saturday, Flynn said. The next storm could also usher in upper-30-degree temperatures, though meteorologists are still analyzing the long-term forecast.

