Following days of rain, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Wednesday, creating icy roads that have already triggered multiple vehicle crashes across Sonoma County.

A “handful” of collisions, including some spinouts, have occurred Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

Today's the first day of meteorological spring... but you wouldn't know it from the morning lows these next couple of days. Widespread lows at or below freezing are expected inland today and tomorrow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v7BoJaq34H — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2023

“It’s been busy,” he said, referring to how many calls CHP has responded to.

The reports are from “all over” the county, deRutte said, though there have not been many reported injuries.

A pickup truck spun out at about 6:45 a.m. on the Highway 12 connector to northbound Highway 101 in the middle of Santa Rosa.

A white truck went into a ditch at about 7:30 a.m. at Bennett Valley and Sonoma Mountain roads southwest of Santa Rosa. One person was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to officials.

Icy road conditions also were reported along Highway 101 near Geyserville.

A vehicle flipped onto its side at about 7:10 a.m. at State Road 12 and Trinity Road near Glen Ellen.

deRutte said Caltrans crews are working to spread sand in areas where people have crashed, but it may take a while to address all problematic spots because of the number of collisions taking place.

Drivers need to be cautious on the roads this morning given the icy and slippery conditions, deRutte said.

“Slow it down,” he said.

