Small cakes, big wins: Petaluma bakery finds success making petits fours

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2021, 3:59PM
Sometimes the smallest sweets can become a really big deal.

There’s no other way to explain the success of Divine Delights, a 36-year-old Petaluma bakery that specializes in bite-size layer cakes wrapped in chocolate and decorated by hand.

The tiny cakes, called petits fours (pronounced petty fores), are the perfect bite of sweet-tooth fantasy — a harmonious blend of soft and spongy cake with delicious fillings, all enclosed by a hard and colorful chocolate shell.

The goodies have achieved a sort of cult status in the Bay Area and beyond, with some people driving for hours to come and buy a few boxes at the on-site retail store. Every piece is baked, assembled, enrobed, boxed and shipped from a nondescript warehouse space on the east side of Highway 101 near Petaluma’s Auto Row, a literal stone’s throw from the Lagunitas tap room.

The bakery — and entire company, for that matter— is run by Bill and Angelique Fry, a married couple.

Bill Fry estimates the bakery cranks out “multiple millions” of petits fours each year. Whip out a calculator and do the math — that means they’ve sold more than 50 million tiny sweets over the life of the business.

“A lifetime of little cakes,” he joked. “It’s nice to know we can still make people happy.”

Humble beginnings

The Frys certainly never thought they’d make a career of producing and selling tiny, hard-to-pronounce cakes.

Both started in the food service industry — Bill as a chef and Angelique as a pastry chef. They met working at the Ormsby House, a now-shuttered casino in Carson City, Nevada. They ended up in the Bay Area and started Divine Delights in 1985. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

In the beginning, the bake shop was more of a full-service operation, selling a variety of cakes and cookies and pastries. Over time, as margins shrunk, the Frys recognized the only way to keep the operation afloat was to specialize in one product and devise a system and process to do that one thing better than anybody.

“There aren’t many other bakeries who do what we do, the way we do it,” said Angelique Fry, who said that the business started in San Rafael, moved to Larkspur, then came to Petaluma in the 1990s. “We like the challenges of being entrepreneurs.”

Today, the bakery sets itself apart from the competition in two fundamental ways.

First, they use traditional almond paste in their cake, which makes the foundation of the petits fours moist and gives the product a bit of a longer shelf life of up to 90 days. Second, they employ a cadre of decorators who use tiny paper piping bags to decorate every piece by hand.

What’s more, instead of focusing mostly on retail, Divine Delights has grown a flourishing wholesale business, selling to other bakeries, mail-order catalogs, fine-food shops and more. At first the wholesale portion of the operation was just a complement. Today wholesale comprises roughly 85% of the company’s sales; the company still operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site and a small storefront at its 15,000-square-foot factory off Holm Road.

Manufacturing process

Considering how small most petits fours are, it’s surprising to learn how many steps are involved in making them.

The tiny confections start as regular sheet cakes, baked on industry-standard pans that are 18 inches wide and 26 inches long. Bakers use a “depositor” to make each sheet paper thin, then bake them in a special Traveling Oven, which has six shelves that are constantly revolving, like a Ferris wheel.

Once the sheets are baked and cooled, bakers put them together with layers of truffle cream, buttercream, or fruit jams in between. Each pan gets three layers of cake and two layers of filling.

From there, most sheets go into the cutter, a tiny guillotine that chops them into 300 pieces.

Divine Delights makes two sizes of petits fours: “Demitasse,” which are roughly 1 inch by 1 inch, and “Classic,” which are slightly larger. Depending on the season, some batches remain as sheet cakes and get hand-cut into special shapes such as circles and hearts.

Once the gateaux (that’s French for “rich cakes”) are cut to size, they’re sent to the enrobing room, a section of the factory that’s like something out of Willy Wonka. Workers put the pieces on narrow conveyor belts and they’re sent through machines that “enrobe” them in a variety of different colored chocolates.

The conveyor belts carry the freshly robed cakes through a flash freezer, which effectively dries the chocolate shells. From there, the cakes are hand-decorated, boxed up, and shipped out.

Most of the cakes are distributed in assortment boxes of 35 or 36 pieces, depending on the size. In the on-site retail shop, customers can purchase boxed sets or bags of individual petits fours that are either extras or are deformed in some way.

What’s next for the business

Customers think goodies from Divine Delights are both divine and delightful.

The late Margrit Mondavi is said to have been a huge fan, placing custom orders for just about every special occasion at her namesake Napa Valley winery. Other local wineries and companies regularly purchase boxed assortments of petits fours to distribute to clients and others as gifts or tokens of appreciation.

Joel Riddell, a local media personality who lives in San Francisco, used to give boxes of the treats to his elderly neighbor.

“(I) found out later (she) saved the little mouse cakes because she thought they were so beautiful,” Riddell wrote in a recent message. He added petits fours are perfect “to share a divine bite with neighbors, a tiny hello, a wave of kindness.”

Wholesale customers are happy with the products, as well.

Costeaux French Bakery, the 98-year-old bake shop in Healdsburg, prides itself on making just about all its own goodies but outsources petits fours from Divine Delights.

“They are a great local company that has consistently high-quality petits fours priced reasonably,” said Owner Will Seppi. “Their changing designs and flavor combinations throughout the year make for a fun and delicious way to celebrate the seasons and holidays.”

Though they’re both in their 60s, the Frys have no immediate plans to retire and expect to continue cranking out tiny cakes, thousands at a time.

Still, the future is not without challenges. Like most food service operations, Divine Delights has been hit hard by the recent labor shortage. Normally 15 people work in the factory; now there are just eight. Bill Fry said it takes a “special person” to do the kind of repetitive work required to produce these labors of love.

“A lot goes into these tiny (cakes),” he said. “It’s nice to know people still appreciate that.”

Matt Villano is a writer and editor in Healdsburg. Learn more about him at whalehead.com.

