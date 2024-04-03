Small earthquake rumbles Santa Rosa, epicenter northeast of city

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Santa Rosa Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which registered at 8:25 p.m., was centered 2.5 miles northeast of the city. It had a depth of 5.5 miles, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

