Small earthquake rumbles Santa Rosa, epicenter northeast of city
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Santa Rosa Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor, which registered at 8:25 p.m., was centered 2.5 miles northeast of the city. It had a depth of 5.5 miles, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
