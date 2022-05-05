Subscribe

SMART expands weekday service beginning June 13

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2022, 5:46PM

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District will expand weekday service by 10 trips beginning June 13, the North Bay transit agency announced Wednesday.

The move, announced during SMART Board of Directors meeting, restores service to where it had been before the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020

“Offering 36 weekday trips gets SMART back to pre-pandemic levels of service, and this will help meet the increasing demand we’ve been experiencing,” Chair David Rabbitt said in a statement.

The new trips include:

  • Morning southbound trips leaving Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport at 4:39 a.m., 6:38 a.m. and 7:42 a.m.
  • Afternoon and evening southbound trips leaving the airport at 2:53 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.
  • Morning northbound trips leaving Larkspur at 6:08 a.m., 8:16 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.
  • Afternoon and evening northbound trips leaving Larkspur at 4:31 p.m. and 7:43 p.m.

According to SMART, the new schedule is expected to increase transit usability and provide easy connections to bus services and the Larkspur Ferry.

Wednesday’s announcement comes nearly a month after SMART announced Sunday service would be restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated Sunday schedule went into effect May 1.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

