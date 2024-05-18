SMART crossing construction scheduled Friday in Petaluma

Overnight construction at a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit railroad crossing is scheduled for Friday evening.

Crews will be doing construction work at the crossing on North McDowell Boulevard between Southpoint Boulevard and Corona Road to complete track work from 10 p.m. until about 3 a.m., according to a SMART construction update.

There will not be any road closures but there may be dust, lights and the beeping of vehicles reversing during that period, the update said.

The track work comes as construction is underway for Petaluma’s second station, the Petaluma North Station near the corner of North McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road. It is scheduled to open by the end of 2024, according to the SMART website.

For more information, visit sonomamarintrain.org/construction-updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.