SMART ridership hits record high, punctuating end of transit agency’s pandemic-era slump

Seniors and youth will be able to ride SMART for free from April 1 to June 30, 2025, said Julia Gonzalez, spokesperson for the transit agency.

On a Thursday morning that vacillated between clear, misty and socked in with fog, a handful of people boarded the No. 6 train at the Larkspur Sonoma-Marin Area Regional Transit station, only after about a 100 deboarded.

The popular rail commute, like the car commute, is southbound in the mornings and northbound in the evenings.

Abby Torrez, 27, said she has been riding SMART since its beginning in 2017. At first she would take the train if she were running late or had missed her bus, about once a week. Back then, she wasn’t making enough money to ride SMART five days a week.

During the pandemic she worked from home, like so many others.

“But at the start of 2022, that’s when we went back to the office. And that's when I started to use it a little bit more,” she said. She now takes the train about three times a week.

The post-pandemic return to normalcy ultimately contributed to 2023 being a record year for SMART as the agency said it saw its greatest number of passengers.

“The increase in ridership indicates that SMART is a vital part of the transportation network in Marin and Sonoma counties and continues to meet new needs in the community as people return to transit post-pandemic,” said Julia Gonzalez, spokesperson for the transit agency.

SMART, which runs from Larkspur to the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, moved 750,016 people from January 2023 to December 2023. In 2018, the first full year of service, SMART transported 717,021 people. The agency launched mid-2017.

The 2023 ridership is a 4.6% increase from 2018, despite dropping 65% from 2019 to 2020 amid the pandemic.

“People are riding SMART because the system is reliable, convenient and safe,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said SMART beat its “boardings” goal by 8% for fiscal year 2023, which runs July 2022 to June 2023 for the agency. Fare revenues were $517,636 in that time, representing a 40% increase from the previous year.

The transit agency has seemingly made it through its pandemic-induced slump.

In 2020, people who could work from home did. But designated “essential” workers, like grocery store employees and many other low-wage earners without private transportation, still relied on public transportation.

Ridership didn’t show positive growth until 2022. That’s when Torrez said she got back on SMART.

Ridership grew that year by 121% – numbers ballooned to 498,566 from 225,636 in 2021.

The next year, in 2023, people continued to ride the train and numbers ticked up 50%.

Having only been in operation for 6 1/2 years, and having weathered a mighty blow by the coronavirus pandemic, the train system is now making a comeback.

Tom Kavanaugh, 63, is another legacy SMART rider. He remembers when the system first opened its doors.

“It was pretty quiet on the trains until it started to catch on,” he said.

SMART has particularly been a hit for bicyclists, too. A longtime bike commuter, Kavanaugh said once he could bicycle from his house in San Anselmo and then catch the train to Petaluma, “that’s when I got on board.”

Bringing bikes onto SMART, with limited restrictions, was a major selling point for multi-modal commuters.

Bicyclists using SMART increased 48% from 2018 to 2023, according to data from the agency. And fewer SMART bicycle riders left the transit system in 2020 than overall riders — by a factor of 10 percentage points.

In 2021, SMART cyclists saw a 7% increase in ridership compared to a 6% decrease of general ridership.

Kavanaugh said he remembered when ridership was high just before the pandemic. Then everything stopped, like a great pause. He said he took four or five months off from riding the train, but “came back as soon as it felt comfortable to do so.”

Weekly ridership hasn’t reached the high watermark set in February 2020, the month before lockdowns went into effect. A weekly average of 2,981 people rode SMART that month.

Before then, an average of 2,847 people rode the transit system every week in January 2020. The second highest monthly average ever behind February.

It’s now halfway into the agency’s 2024 fiscal year and ridership weekly averages are surpassing the previous years — already 22% higher.

Gonzalez said the transit service is currently tracking 14% over its current fiscal year ridership goal.

Kavanaugh noted his “counter-commute” northbound and surmised the southbound morning route would be busier. It was.

Students are among the biggest contributors to SMART’s growing ridership.

At 7:20 a.m. Jan. 17, the doors of the No. 4 northbound train opened at Petaluma station and a flood of young people boarded, turning the car into an ephemeral Hogwarts Express. Many disembarked just one stop later at Cotati.