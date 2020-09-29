Smiling faces greet McKinley School teachers

Students are back in the classroom at McKinley Elementary School.

The young people don’t answer questions or take tests, but they do bring smiles to the McKinley teachers who are greeted by cardboard cutouts bearing the beaming faces of the students.

The idea came from school principal Ari Larson. “One afternoon I was sitting around watching baseball and loved how Major League Baseball had put cardboard cutouts of their fans in the stands,” she said. “0ur teachers have been working so hard I thought it would be great to also have their fans in the stands. I needed to get some help with more than 520 students, so I recruited Julie Peterson who was able to get a group of parents to sign up.”

Other parents were enlisted and put in charge of rounding up blow-up photos of each child’s face for each classroom of 25 to 32 students. Larson and school staff member Kim Breeden attached the faces to the cutouts and placed them in the appropriate classrooms. “It took us two days and we went through lots of rolls of tape,” the principal said.

Like all Petaluma City Schools, McKinley is teaching this semester through online ZOOM classes. Larson said the classes are going fine, but the teachers miss the students. “It was an unknown in the beginning,” she said. “I was most concerned about the little people (the transition kindergarteners), but I was amazed at how great they handled it.”

During their online classes, students have been able to see their friends as the camera scans the now-populated classrooms.

“It has also been great for me,” the principal said. “I can walk by and see a whole classroom of students and look in and see this kid or that kid

Among those helping on the project were: Emily Oh, Alicia Callejas, Chris Lum, Elizabeth Harris, Enelia Faithful, Larissa Laska-Ruebusch, Jen Birmingham, Jessica Servin, Julie Petersen, Teresa Hatcher, Cate Bruce-Low, Parry Wolfe, Kim McCallister, Jessica Servin, and Tracy Perlich.