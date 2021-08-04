Smoky skies expected in the North Bay Thursday, Friday

Bay Area air quality officials have issued an air quality advisory Thursday and Friday for the North and East Bay areas.

Hazy skies are forecast throughout the region because of smoke from the River Complex, McFarland and Monument fires in Northern California, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Because the smoke is aloft, unhealthy air quality isn’t expected.

The smoke will be most visible in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties, according to the agency.