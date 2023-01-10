Snake spotted swimming along flooded Petaluma street

We want to see your weather photos! Please include when and where you took the photo and send it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com .

A California kingsnake was spotted Monday swimming along a flooded Petaluma street.

The snake was spotted as a number of local roadways were swamped by flooding.

Petaluma Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual took a picture of the slitherer on North Petaluma Boulevard and it was shared on Twitter by Editor Don Frances.

Yes, that is a SNAKE swimming down the street in Petaluma floodwaters earlier today. Specifically a California kingsnake. Photo taken on North Petaluma Boulevard by Crissy Pascual of the ⁦@PetalumaArgus⁩ - Courier. pic.twitter.com/d8VK8ABm6U — Don Frances (@MrDonFrances) January 9, 2023

Kingsnakes are one of the most widespread snakes in the United States and have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years. They are non-venomous and vary in pattern and color. The most common pattern is banding, usually light-colored bands on darker background, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The snakes spend most of their time on the ground, the Los Angeles Zoo describes, but they are excellent at climbing trees and can also, yes, swim.

See video of the snake below: