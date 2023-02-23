Share your weather photos and video with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name, city and when and where you took the photo or video.

An unusual wintry mix of snow and hail fell across portions of Sonoma County beginning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a larger storm expected to roll through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

Scattered rain showers and light snow were reported across the county, with patches of hail reported just after 1:30 p.m. in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. Light flakes were observed falling in the afternoon along the county’s coastal mountains and reaching down to faintly dust the valley floor.

Heavier precipitation slated to start Thursday evening will leave behind snow-capped mountains that should be visible Friday morning.

“That’s when we really get our first break in the clouds,” said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey, on Wednesday evening.

The weather service’s freeze warning issued for Sonoma County is set to expire at 9 a.m. Thursday, with overnight low temperatures dipping as low as 28 degrees in Santa Rosa and 30 degrees in Rohnert Park.

In anticipation of the cold, Santa Rosa opened a warming center at Caritas Center, 301 Sixth St., Suite 108, through Saturday.