Snowstorm headed for Sierra Nevada prompts advisory for travelers

Northern California could see some much-needed precipitation Sunday evening, with several inches of snow forecast over the Sierra Nevada and rain showers expected elsewhere.

The National Weather Service's Sacramento office issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday at 5 p.m. and scheduled to last through Monday at 5 a.m. due to possible hazards over mountain passes as snow moves in.

The weather service is expecting 2 to 8 inches of snowfall in that time period at elevations over 5,000 feet. Lassen Peak could see up to a foot of snow.

Donner Pass along Interstate 80 is expected to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while Echo Summit along Highway 50 could see between 4 and 6 inches of snow.

Forecasters said that the early-season snowstorm could foul travel plans.

"Locally heavy snow showers will be possible at times, mostly through the late evening hours tonight," meteorologists wrote in their winter weather advisory. "If you have mountain travel plans, be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially after sunset tonight into early Monday morning."

Hazards could include reduced visibility and slick roadways, with the potential for chain controls and delays.

The snowstorm is expected to be accompanied by gusty conditions throughout Northern California, and some light rainfall. The weather service forecast gusts up to 45 miles per hour in South Lake Tahoe, and up to 25 miles per hour in Sacramento.

Grass Valley and South Lake Tahoe could each see up to a half inch of rain by Monday morning, Redding and Chico could get a quarter of an inch each, and Sacramento may see less than a tenth of an inch.

Moving into next week, forecasters predict cooler temperatures by Tuesday, possibly dropping down into the 60s in the Valley, and another chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.