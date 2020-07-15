Social gatherings in Sonoma County fuel spread of COVID-19

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Tuesday described how she is marshaling resources to slow the increasing rate of transmission of the coronavirus that resulted this week in the state ordering a partial shutdown of indoor businesses.

Proven ways the county can help stem the spread include speeding up tracing of close contacts to people who are infected, responding to workplace outbreaks and identifying more alternative care sites where people who test positive for COVID-19 can be isolated, Mase said in an interview. On Monday, a wider group of local business sectors were shuttered because Sonoma joined the state’s watchlist of more than 30 counties struggling most to contain the virus.

But Mase said a meaningful piece of this pandemic puzzle is out of authorities’ control and up to individuals: the risks county residents take when deciding how to socialize, when to wear masks and what other precautions to employ.

“Everybody has to do their part and take responsibility, otherwise we’re not going to be able to turn the tide and flatten the curve,” she said.

The California Department of Public Health identified large social gatherings as a problem area fueling rising virus infection rates in Sonoma County.

“The thing I’m most concerned about is the social gathering,” the health officer said.

Mase said her public health team has traced outbreaks to Father’s Day and Fourth of July celebrations, as well as funerals and at least one religious ceremony.

They have contributed to the tripling of COVID-19 cases since June after virtually all local health restrictions were lifted, allowing for more recreation and business activities to resume. As of Tuesday, the county reported 1,941 cases of the coronavirus since the first local case emerged March 2.

Public health workers also have tracked outbreaks to manufacturing companies, service businesses and large household clusters of infections. Investigators are “trying to drill down a little bit further” into the upwards of 700 cases that have cropped up in the past two weeks, Mase said.

Businesses ‒ including recently fast-food restaurants and a grocery store ‒ are for the most part responding quickly when an employee tests positive by shutting down and doing extensive cleaning before reopening, she said.

Mase said one of her most important tasks now is to communicate how personal decisions influence the county’s ability to tamp down the virus spread.

“The way to think about this, because I have spent a long time thinking about this, is that the whole concept of the social bubble, it’s kind of falling apart,” she said.

So-called “social bubbles” were popularized as a way for people to interact safely with a static group. The county health officer warned those bubbles have proven faulty as people engage in more work and personal activities, increasing the potential for virus exposure.

These behaviors can compound problems elsewhere, as has occurred in skilled nursing centers where vulnerable residents have contracted the virus from staff, who may have been exposed in a social setting.

”Other counties are seeing that, too, and I think that’s why the governor’s order will be effective,“ Mase said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom initiated what amounts to a second shutdown in back-to-back orders this week, closing a swath of indoor businesses, from hair salons and malls to bars, for most of the state, including Sonoma County.

Mase said she thinks the actions will help stem the rising rates of fresh infections — and therefore hospitalizations — if people also recommit to limiting their close interactions with people outside their homes and immediate families.

Top on the California health officials’ description of the county’s problem areas are the increasing COVID-19 infections among local elderly residents at skilled nursing and other care facilities. The state also highlighted the high rate of transmission among Latino residents, who are often working in jobs outside home deemed essential and living in large multifamily households. Both of those circumstances increase the risk of contracting the highly contagious virus, local and state health officials have said.

The county hasn’t been able to secure the one key tool for preventing further spread among those vulnerable populations: an alternative place to take them.

Locating such a site for skilled nursing and other elderly residents with COVID-19 and securing the proper licensing was the prime topic on a Tuesday call with representatives from the county and state public health department, Mase said.

“We’re trying really hard — and have been for four months — to find a facility where we can transfer our COVID residential care residents,” Mase said, adding that at least five potential sites have fallen through. “It’s been really difficult.”

A major outbreak of COVID-19 has been linked to Broadway Villa Post Acute skilled nursing center in Sonoma, where at least 38 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the virus, state health department records show. The facility is the only local skilled nursing site that has reported to the state that some of its residents have died.

The county has turned to greater field surveillance and testing at residential care sites to detect cases early and get a handle on them before they grow into an outbreak.

Also important, public health staff are working to clear a backlog of virus case analyses, so that epidemiologists can more quickly identify the businesses, work sites and recreational locations where outbreaks are taking place.

