Some in-person learning for fall semester at SRJC

Close to a third of all Santa Rosa Junior College classes on its 2021 fall will be conducted with in-person components on its 2021 fall course schedule as part of a gradual return to campus that will continue into spring 2022. Of the 2,441 sections being offered, 806 will have a portion offered with in-person instruction.

The announcement follows the college’s release of its SRJC Plan for a Safe Return to Campus, which was designed to help guide a safe and gradual reopening of SRJC’s campuses and sites and was developed in line with current CDC, state and Cal/OSHA requirements.

“We are so excited to see more and more students coming back to campus,” said SRJC President Dr. Frank Chong. “Our faculty, staff and administrators worked hard to help students continue their educational goals throughout the pandemic. We transitioned to remote learning and worked with county health officials to provide continued in-person instruction for programs vital to our community, like nursing and the firefighter academy. We even held two graduations virtually. And though we’ll have to maintain a number of safety precautions on campus for some time to come, I’m really looking forward to opening the doors to more classrooms and to returning some sense of normalcy for our students and employees.”

Courses will be held in-person on all SRJC campuses and sites, including some that have been on-site throughout the pandemic, such as health sciences and public safety, with an expanded number of offerings in other areas across the college. This includes art, history, English, math, career education, Ag and natural resources, communications, culinary, biological sciences, anatomy, physiology, administration of justice, microbiology, chemistry, music, theatre arts, physics, floristry, horticulture, auto tech, machine tech, welding, counseling, kinesiology/dance, astronomy, anthropology, animal health, business administration and sociology.

Vice President, Academic Affairs Dr. Jane Saldaña-Talley said, “This is a great time for students to re-engage in their education with so many online and now in-person classes available. SRJC’s fall class schedule offers students a wide variety of in-person options for those seeking to graduate, transfer, complete pre-requisites for health sciences programs, and work on career education certificates. Seats are widely available and our faculty are ready to meet students in whatever way best suits their needs.”

At this time, SRJC campuses are not open to the public and support services continue to be provided remotely.