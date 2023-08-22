Residents of multiple counties in Northern California are experiencing less-than-ideal air conditions as Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary pulls smoke into the region from burning wildfires, authorities said.

The smoke is expected to migrate south and southwest through Tuesday and Wednesday, spreading more into the North Bay, including in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The air quality index is anticipated to reach moderate levels Tuesday into Wednesday for much of the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow maps and forecasts.

Agencies measuring air quality in Mendocino, Lake, Del Norte, Humboldt and Trinity counties have issued statements warning of the moderate or even unhealthy air conditions from Sunday through Wednesday.

Douglas Gearhart, Lake County Air Quality Management District air pollution control officer, said the quality reached unhealthy levels Monday around Clear Lake and northern portions of the county.

The air quality index Monday was 175 in Lakeport, about 125 points above normal.

Mendocino County saw good to moderate air quality levels Monday, with the coast experiencing more of a break.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the levels are expected to range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive individuals, such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.

Conditions into Del Norte, Trinity and Humboldt counties are ranging from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups Tuesday, according to a release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District.

Gearhart said the smoke is coming from fires in Oregon, Northern California ― including the Smith River Complex in Del Norte County and the Lone Pine Fire in Humboldt County ― and potentially Canada.

The smoke is being pulled into the area by Hilary’s air pattern, he said. The current air quality levels are normal for fire season, he added.

“If you look over the last 20 to 30 years it's out of the ordinary, but in the last 10 years it's become pretty run of the mill,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot more of these severe smoke impacts in the last 10 years.”

If exposed to the smoke, residents could breathe in harmful chemicals and experience difficulty breathing, eye irritation, nausea or fatigue.

As the smoke clears, local agencies are encouraging residents to take precautions, such as minimizing outdoor activities, not running fans to bring smoke inside and not smoking or frying food inside.

