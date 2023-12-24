Sonoma Coast waves to reach up to 12 feet Christmas Day

Sonoma County residents looking to celebrate Christmas Day at the beach should keep an eye on the waves, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are predicting waves could peak at 12 feet along the Sonoma County coast from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Monterey office.

“They're especially hazardous for rip currents and sneaker waves,” he said.

Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for hazardous beach conditions on Christmas Day (Monday). Long-period breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet and increased risk for sneaker waves are expected. Never turn your back to the ocean! pic.twitter.com/ygNCmnIC7X — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 24, 2023

The waves expected to get the highest will be rolling onto northwest-facing beaches. There will be about 10- to 20-minutes breaks between each round of tall peaking waves.

Gass said part of the reason the weather service issued a beach hazards statement is because of the anticipated increase in visitors due to the holiday. However, hazards aren’t anything out of the ordinary before a winter storm, Gass said, referring to Tuesday’s predicted rain.

“This is just a typical winter storm system approaching the coast,” he said. “It’s not uncommon.”

Still visitors and residents alike should keep their eyes on the water, Gass said.

“We always encourage people to stay well-back from the ocean,” he said. “And definitely never turn your back to the ocean.”

Some locations adjacent to the Bay Area could see some minor coastal flooding in low-lying spots around 7 to 11 a.m. Monday, according to an advisory posted by the weather service.

Although the North Bay will likely not be affected, Gass said, the highest chance will be at peak high tide at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Minor coastal flooding is again expected during high tide Monday @ 9:26 AM PST. Areas likely impacted are low-lying, flood-prone spots adjacent to the San Francisco Bay. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/zsEs8w2hM7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 24, 2023

