Sonoma County 8th-grader Charlotte Bevan featured on Fox Nation

Charlotte Bevan’s pride in her country beamed through her essay, “Flying Our Flag High.” The St. Francis student wrote the piece last December as a seventh-grader as her submission in the the Veterans of Foreign War’s annual Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest under the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?”

She wrote, “Ralph Waldo Emerson states that, ‘America is another name for opportunity.’ America gives many people the chance to succeed for their family. I have a chance in America to change the world and to make a footprint in my country.”

The piece won first place in the local competition, putting her in the running for the state race. The essay also caught the attention of Fox News’ Fox Nation, which invited Bevan to attend its Patriot Awards in Hollywood Florida on Nov. 17 to read her essay in front of a packed crowd and national TV cameras. The poised but emotional Sonoma student gave a lovely delivery of her piece (read the full text at sonomanews.com). At the end, talk show host Tucker Carlson took the stage to congratulate Bevan and present her with the Youth Patriot Award.

Now in its third year, Fox News said the Patriot Awards is “where everyday heroes across the United States who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear were honored.”