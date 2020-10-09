Sonoma County adds 4 more COVID-19 deaths, including three residents of care homes

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Four more Sonoma County residents have died from complications of the coronavirus, county officials announced late Wednesday, raising the total local death toll to 126 since late March.

All of the recent deaths involved people age 65 or older, and three of the deceased were residents of senior care facilities, the county reported.

At least 79% of the coronavirus deaths in Sonoma County have been residents of care facilities, including skilled nursing or residential care homes.

The last prior report of a COVID-19 death in the county came on Sept. 25, a nearly two-week interval that appears to be the longest break between coronavirus deaths since daily fatality reports broke into the double digits in early July.

County officials did not respond Thursday afternoon to request for comment about the new deaths except to reiterate basic details in the report.

The most recent was on Tuesday involving a woman who was hospitalized at the time she died but lived in a residential care facility. Another woman who lived in skilled nursing home died Monday at an undisclosed location that was not a hospital.

A man who had been living at home died Oct. 1 at a hospital, and man who had been in a residential care facility died Sept. 20 in a hospital, the county reported.

County officials have previously said that certain circumstances, such as the time it takes to determine the cause of death, can delay fatality reports.

The county also has steadfastly declined to release more information about where individual deaths have occurred when they are tied to care homes, citing laws meant to protect patient privacy. The state reports care facility deaths only in bulk tallies.

The county also reported 46 new virus cases on Thursday, bringing the total of active cases to 1,549. There have been 284 new cases reported this week.

Overall, Sonoma County has the fifth-highest coronavirus transmission rate among all 58 California counties, according to the latest state data.

The county has recorded a total of 8,083 COVID-19 cases, accounting for 1.59% of the population and including 6,408 people who have recovered.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.