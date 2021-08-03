Sonoma County adds new COVID-19 testing sites to meet growing demand

Sonoma County health officials on Tuesday announced more than a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites in response to growing demand as coronavirus cases rise.

The expanded testing comes amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, which health officials have attributed in part to the increased spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The county recorded 1,450 active coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest number since March, and the demand for testing has skyrocketed, officials said. Demand also is increasing as some employers begin requiring unvaccinated workers to get tested regularly, said Matt Brown, a county spokesman.

The new testing locations have been added throughout the county this week, allowing health officials to offer more than 10,000 tests per week, up from about 1,000, according to a news release. The tests are administered by four companies that have partnered with the county and all are free, officials said.

Here are the county-sponsored locations offering COVID-19 tests.

Curative is offering tests at six Sonoma County locations. Appointments are not required but can be made at curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042.

Santa Rosa: 1000 Coddingtown Center; open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Healdsburg: 1157 Healdsburg Ave.; open Monday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cloverdale: 311 North Main St.; open Tuesday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guerneville: 15010 Armstrong Woods Road; open Wednesday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Boyes Hot Springs: Park and Ride at Highway 12 and Thompson Avenue; open Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sonoma: Fiesta Plaza kiosk at 18615 Sonoma Highway; open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Aug. 9

LHI is offering tests between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at four locations in the county. Appointments are recommended and can be made at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 866-284-8788.

Rohnert Park: 5401 Snyder Lane; open Tuesday

Cotati: Cotati Park and Ride, St. Joseph Way at Highway 116 and Highway 101; open Wednesday

Santa Rosa: 3330 Yulupa Ave.; open Thursday

Santa Rosa: 2375 West Third Street; open Friday

Molecular Matrix offers testing in Petaluma and is planning to open several sites in Santa Rosa. Appointments are required and can be made at molecularmatrix.com/covidtesting.

Petaluma: 625 Second Street; open Monday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fox Home Health offers testing at two locations in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa: 779 Sebastopol Road; open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Rosa: 1400 North Dutton Ave., Suite 17; open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A calendar of pop-up testing sites is available here.

The county encourages residents to find updated information about testing at socoemergency.org/test.

