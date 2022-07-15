Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton announces retirement

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton plans to retire six months from now after more than six years as the county’s top manager.

Bratton, 59, announced Friday she would be stepping down at the start of 2023, capping 30 years of working for the county.

“Thirty was kind of my mental number of when I would be retiring,” Bratton said in an interview. “Now’s a good time for the organization.”

Bratton, formerly the assistant county counsel, stepped into the county’s top administrator role in October 2016. Her tenure has been marked by successive disasters and emergencies, including wildfires, floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sheryl has been the ultimate professional,” said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “And the epitome of steady leadership through I think nine federally qualified disasters.”

Bratton, reflecting on her tenure, said the county has come a long way from October 2017, when the county failed to notify and evacuate many residents amid an onslaught of deadly and destructive wildfires.

Bratton, as the county’s top executive, was in charge of emergency operations that night, when the county emergency managers had opted not to use wireless alert technology for fear it could not be targeted to a specific geographic area ‒ an errant conclusion based on outdated information, the state later said in its analysis of the county’s failures.

Bratton reassigned the emergency services manager at that time. She pointed Friday to investments in the county’s emergency management department since 2017, including upgrades of its notification systems, as an example of progress during her tenure.

“First and foremost, given that backdrop of successive disasters I think it’s remarkable how much we as an organization accomplished on initiatives and delivering services to the community, in the face of adversity,” Bratton said.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, observed that Bratton hasn’t had “a single easy year,” during her tenure.

Rumble previously worked for the county alongside Bratton as a deputy county administrator.

“I’ve always been kind of struck by her very deep intelligence and compassion,” he said.

Rumble, as a representative of the business community, has been critical at times of the county's COVID-19 restrictions, but he said he did not want to get into those concerns Friday.

The relentless emergency response has prompted heavy turnover and a wave of early retirements in Sonoma County government, the largest single workforce in the North Bay, with nearly 4,200 employees. Bratton said the strain of successive emergencies did not affect her decision to retire.

“I think many of us have done a really good job at being resilient,” Bratton said. “It’s important, I think a lot of folks have been very resilient and are here to stay and continue.”

Maddy Hirshfield, political director at the North Bay Labor Council that comprises the region’s largest labor coalition, including Service Employees International Union, the county’s largest union, sees evidence of the county’s progress, citing improvements in emergency response systems under Bratton’s tenure.

“The Tubbs Fire hit us all by surprise,” Hirshfield said. “The next fire we were ready, and we evacuated and there were no deaths. And that showed some learning.”

A sign of the whirlwind the past five years have become, Hirshfield said she was at first surprised to hear of Bratton’s retirement because it seemed like Bratton had just started.

“We invited her for a breakfast, a get-to-know-you breakfast, and it doesn’t seem that long ago,” Hirshfield said. “But when you think about what happened in those six years, my god, she’s really seen us through some treacherous times.”

Though emergencies have dominated much of Bratton’s tenure — she said the first six months of the pandemic were particularly challenging — her core responsibilities include preparing an annual budget and carrying out the Board of Supervisors’ policy agenda.

Bratton said she feels the county is financially “in a good place” and the board’s adoption of a five-year strategic plan will lay out the path for her successor and the county.

The board last month adopted a $2.14 billion 2022-23 budget.

At Bratton’s recommendation in June, the board voted to shore up reserves, allocate $2.8 million for a general plan update, add full-time positions to departments in charge of real estate, health services and emergency management and allocate $5 million to cover a funding gap for the county’s behavioral health unit.