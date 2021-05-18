Sonoma County again misses the mark for further lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Sonoma County has again failed to advance to the least restrictive, yellow tier of the state’s reopening framework, which means current COVID-19 limits on businesses and other activities will remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Local health officials Tuesday said the county’s pandemic outlook continues to improve, although the county again narrowly missed one of the key pandemic metrics used by the state to weekly assess local success against COVID-19. Virus transmission remains low, officials said.

The county’s adjusted transmission rate is 2.2 new daily cases per 100,000 people. That’s just shy of the 2 new cases per 100,000 needed to qualify for the yellow tier, according to new state data released Tuesday.

“We’re on the cusp,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “We’ve kind of been hovering around (2 cases per 100,000) for a while now.”

Since last fall, the state has been imposing county-by-county restrictions using its four-tier reopening plan, Blueprint for a Safer Economy. But the state plans to do away with that framework on June 15, the date Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has pegged to fully reopen local economies if current COVID-19 trends continue.

Sonoma County remains in the orange tier — reflecting moderate virus spread — and it could remain there until just before California reopens, Mase said.

“Even if we did get (into the yellow tier) it would only be a week or two before we’re actually going to be lifting the Blueprint,” she said, adding that there are a lot of counties that remain in the orange tier.

This week, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo are the lone Bay Area counties in the yellow tier. On the North Coast, only Mendocino County has made it into the yellow tier.

Under the orange tier, bars that don’t serve food can open only outdoors, while wineries, breweries and distilleries where no meals are served can operate indoors at 25% capacity or capped at 100 people, whichever is less. Movie theaters also are limited to 25% capacity.

Museums must remain at 50% indoor capacity, or 75% if all visitors show proof of a negative virus test or full vaccination. Under the yellow tier, museums would have been able to expand to 100% capacity.

The county’s two other metrics used in state COVID-19 assessments both met yellow-tier criteria. The county’s overall test positivity — the share of coronavirus tests that result positive — was 0.9% and test positivity in disadvantaged neighborhoods was 1.4%.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county's epidemiology team, said that though COVID-19 test positivity rates are low, they are “trending upward a little bit” among people 25 to 34 years old, as well as Latino residents.

Sonoma County’s failure to advance comes as the state remains committed to mandatory mask wearing for another month but as other aspects of public and private life resume, as people who are fully vaccinated return to offices, reunite with friends and family and plot travel and other activities.

As of last Friday, 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to county health officials.

A total of 287,423 county residents had received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And 227,381, or 55% of the population 16 and older, are fully vaccinated, the county reported.

“If you don’t want to get COVID, get vaccinated,” Mase said. “Even if you’re vaccinated and get it, it’s not going to be nearly as bad as if you’re unvaccinated.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.